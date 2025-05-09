Doechii Teams Up With The Weeknd & Playboi Carti On New Rendition Of “Timeless”

Home News Steven Taylor May 9th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

Canadian singer The Weeknd teamed up with American rapper Doechii to release a remix of his track “Timeless.” The remix also features rapper Playboi Carti, who appeared on the original version of “Timeless.” The remix was released to The Weeknd’s YouTube channel.

Featuring much of the same instrumentals as the original track, it features airy synths and electronic beeps mixed with a steady rap drumbeat. The track starts with Doechii’s new verse, echoing the original track’s boastful themes. Doechii speaks highly of herself, asserting how she’s always been “legit.” Her voice joins the Weeknd’s on the song’s chorus, before Carti’s verse begins as in the original track. The track ends with The Weeknd’s singing once more.

Doechii is set to release her debut studio album this year. In an interview with ABC Audio, she says the upcoming release is set to feature some surprise names, telling audiences “you can expect a lot of genre-bending.” In the past, the Grammy-winning artist has done collaborations and remix work with artists like Westside Gunn, and her previously released mixtapes have featured other popular artists already.

The remix of “Timeless” comes in advance of the theatrical release of HURRY UP TOMORROW on May 16th. The film shares it’s name with The Weeknd’s 2025 album that “Timeless” was a single for. Written in part by and starring The Weeknd, it serves as a companion piece for the aforementioned album. The Weeknd plays a fictionalized version of himself, Able Tesafaye, as he goes through an existential journey.