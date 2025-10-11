Sabrina Carpenter Performs “Wide Open Spaces” With The Chicks at Austin City Limits

Home News Skylar Jameson October 11th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Just like on weekend one, Sabrina Carpenter owned the stage during her performance during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits festival. Last weekend, the “Tears” singer was iconically joined by Shania Twain, and the two performed one of Twain’s most well-known hits, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. This weekend, she followed up with another special guest, The Chicks!

Austin American-Statesman reports that Carpenter and The Chicks joined forces for a performance of their 1998 hit “Wide Open Spaces”. The Chicks came on stage bearing instruments and overall the performance was soulful and twangy. Their voices melted together like butter as they duetted the song live. Take a look at the performance below!

The Chicks are Sabrina’s special guest tonight! They’re singing Wide Open Spaces as I type. pic.twitter.com/KAggkefOol — ACL Fest Speculation (@AclSpeculation) October 12, 2025

More on Carpenter’s weekend 2 Austin City Limits set, it’s a well known fact that Sabrina arrests someone in the crowd whenever she performs Juno. This time, rising pop girl, Olivia Dean, was Carpenter’s criminal.

Olivia Dean has been arrested by Sabrina Carpenter ahead of tonight’s performance of Juno pic.twitter.com/Dn1qjZIzW8 — ACL Fest Speculation (@AclSpeculation) October 12, 2025



Carpenter is just off the heels of the release of her latest album Man’s Best Friend, which followed her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet. Austin City Limits isn’t the only festival Carpenter will be playing, as she was recently announced as the 2026 Coachella headliner along with Karol G and Justin Bieber. And, next weekend, you can catch Carpenter on Saturday Night Live, doing double duty!