I’m With Her Announce New Album Wild And Clear And Blue For May 2025 Release & 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Ancient Light”

Today, beloved folk trio I’m With Her will be returning this spring with the stunning new record, Wild and Clear and Blue, which will be out on May 9, through Rounder Records. Recorded in New York at both The Outlier Inn in the Catskills and The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, the album was produced by Josh Kaufman and mixed by D. James Goodwin.

The result is the long awaited sophomore album from a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, who each are graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities.The group’s first album led to a Grammy nomination, wins at the Americana Music Association Awards and International Folk Music Awards, number 15 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums and Folk Albums charts and much more.

Now, on their forthcoming record, I’m With Her bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past by navigating a chaotic present and bravely moving forward into the unknown.

Alongside today’s album announcement is the release of “Ancient Light,” which is the stunning first single and album opener of Wild and Clear and Blue. The ditty is a tender meditation on ancestral ties and cycles of life that is adorned with a lavish instrumental section featuring Watkins’ artful layering of fiddle and cello. With Jarosz on lead vocals, “Ancient Light” embodies a spirit of subtle resolve as she calmly narrates the havoc around her.

Also announced today is I’m With Her’s North American tour in support of Wild and Clear and Blue this summer. Kicking off in June, the tour will find the band playing in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Seattle, Austin and other cities.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time vy visiting here here. General ticket sales start on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

I’m With Her Tour Dates

4/25 – Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest

5/26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

5/29 – London, UK – Barbican

6/5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

6/6 – Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater

6/7 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

6/8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Venue TBA

6/10 – Madison, WI – Capitol Theater

6/13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

6/14 – St. Paul, MN – The Fitzgerald Theater

6/15 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

6/17 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

6/19 Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

7/10 – Interlochen, MI – Interlochen Center for the Arts *

7/11 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre *

7/12 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

7/13 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

7/15 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap *

7/16 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavilion

7/18 – Oak Hill, NY – Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

7/19 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

7/20 – Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum *

7/21 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater *

7/23 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden *

7/24 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre *

7/25 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

7/26 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

9/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

9/26 – Dallas, TX – The Majestic Theatre

9/27 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

9/29 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/1 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA

10/3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Campbell Hall

10/6 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts

10/8 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

10/9 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

10/10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/11 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

10/13 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

10/14 – Aspen, CO – Harris Concert Hall

10/15 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11/4 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

11/5 – Toronto, ON – Koerner Hall

11/7 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center

11/8 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/9 – York, PA – Venue TBA

11/11 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

11/12 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

11/14 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

11/15 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

11/16 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wild and Clear and Blue Track List

1. Ancient Light

2. Wild and Clear and Blue

3. Sisters of the Night Watch

4. Different Rocks, Different Hills

5. Standing on the Fault Line

6. Mother Eagle (Sing Me Alive)

7. Only Daughter

8. Find My Way to You

9. Strawberry Moonrise

10. Year After Year

11. Rhododendron

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford