I’m With Her Share New Video For “Wild And Clear And Blue”

Steven Taylor May 9th, 2025 - 5:10 PM

American folk band I’m With Her released a music video for “Wild And Clear and Blue,” the title track off their newest album, also released today. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The video begins with the trio performing the track together, cutting to various clips of old home videos of the members of the band. The montage of old clips showcases different vignettes of their lives, complimenting the song’s themes of rose-tinted recollection. “For this music video, we combed through home movies from the 80s and 90s,” The band said in a press release. “Though we grew up in wildly different parts of the United States – Southern California, Texas, and New England – our halcyon days share a common thread. Making music with our parents and families was a huge part of life for all three of us, and we love how this song brings it all full circle.”

The light strings and vocals create a longing and sweet feeling to the song as it recounts the days of their past and particularly focuses on the fond memories of their mothers. “We all have deep visceral memories of the music of our childhoods,” the band said. “Cassette tapes in the car, festival jams, and songs around the piano. This song came to life as we tried to honor these memories. It’s tapping into the nostalgia of these feelings – giving life to the ephemeral ideas of a not so distant past: the five & dime stores, the rushing rivers, the pure and simple paradise of time and place.”