Dua Lipa Invites Gwen Stefani Onstage To Duet No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Dua Lipa just wrapped up a four-night run at the Kia Forum in LA. The first of those two shows each featured Lipa covering a classic California song: Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” on Saturday and the Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin” on Sunday.

When Lipa returned to the Forum on Tuesday, she welcomed Lionel Richie to the stage to duet with him on his 1983 chart-topper “All Night Long (All Night).” Then, Wednesday night, she closed out her Forum stint by bringing out Gwen Stefani to sing No Doubt’s signature ballad “Don’t Speak.”

To help capture the magical moments, some people went on social to post a video of the performances. One user wrote: “@ochoa.manuel The cover song on N3 in LA was All Night Long (All Night) with special guest Lionel Richie #radicaloptimismtour @Dua Lipa @Team Dua HQ.

Also, another user shared a video of Lipa and Stefani performing together by writing: ” @zoecarlow Dua Lipa brings out Gwen Stefani as her special guest for LA Night 4 Radical Optimism Tour and sing “Don’t Speak” #dualipa #gwenstefani #dontspeak #radicaloptimismtour #fyp ♬ original sound – zoe carlow.”