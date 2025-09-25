Dua Lipa And Talent Agency Deny Agent Was Fired For Supporting Kneecap Being Cut From Glastonbury Lineup

Home News Ajala Fields September 25th, 2025 - 11:12 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa and her talent agency have responded to reports that she sacked her agent after he reportedly signed a letter calling for Kneecap to be removed from the Glastonbury line-up. According to NME, Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to distance herself from her former agent and clarify the reports.

The Daily Mail reported this weekend that the singer parted ways with her William Morris Endeavour (WME) agent David Levy. A source alleged that the singer “made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music anymore,” adding that “she views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis.”

On Instagram, Lipa has responded to the claims, “I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth. I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false, but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division. It is always Free Palestine but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

A WME spokesperson has also disputed the tabloid accounts. They told NME, “Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false.”

They added, “David Levy played a role in Dua’s early career (2016-2019) and as is customary, is credited both internally and in industry journals as being a member of the team. When he moved out of London in 2019, he transitioned into an advisory role and has not been involved in Dua’s day-to-day business since. Levy fully removed himself from the project among others earlier this year.”

