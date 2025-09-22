Dua Lipa Invites Lenny Kravitz & Nile Rodgers Onstage In NYC For Covers Of “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” & “Le Freak”

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 6:59 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Grammy award winning artist Dua Lipa has been busy as of recent with her Radical Optimism tour. She touched back down into the United States earlier this month, but even before then she’s started a bit of a trend of performing covers and inviting a guest star or two on stage. Her most recent performances in Madison Square Garden took this trend to a new level. As Stereogum reports in these recent shows, Lipa invited New York natives Lenny Kravitz and Nile Rodgers to perform some classic songs.

On Saturday, Lipa was joined by Nile Rodgers to perform “Le Freak,” the 1978 classic by Chic which Rodgers himself wrote. It actually marks the second time Lipa has covered one of Rodgers’ songs, as she had previously covered the Daft Punk track “Get Lucky” during a performance in France back in May.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kravitz was invited on stage to perform “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” his 1991 hit. Both performances made for exciting guest appearances in a tour series that’s made a habit of having such unique features. With another few shows left until the tour’s end in middle of October, fans will just have to wait and see if Lipa has any more surprise guests prepared.