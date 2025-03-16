Gwen Stefani Shares Vulnerable New Single “Still Gonna Love You”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 16th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Gwen Stefani has released a heartfelt new song, “Still Gonna Love You,” as part of Bouquet Deluxe, the expanded edition of her album. Co-written by FINNEAS, the track blends soft, growing instrumentals with Stefani’s emotional vocals, creating a profoundly personal listening experience.

The lyrics explore love that remains strong despite hardship. “You can push me away, go ahead and make your mistakes, I won’t judge you,” she sings, expressing devotion and forgiveness. Stefani describes the song as a reminder that real love never truly fades, no matter what challenges arise. Bouquet Deluxe also includes acoustic versions of every song from the original album, giving fans a more intimate take on her music. The stripped-down production highlights the emotional depth of each track, especially “Still Gonna Love You.”

This song showcases Stefani’s ability to connect with listeners through honest storytelling and beautiful melodies. Her signature style shines through, making this track a standout addition to the album. With its touching lyrics and heartfelt delivery, “Still Gonna Love You” appears to be a song dedicated to love’s enduring nature.

In January, No Doubt reunited for the FireAid Benefit Concert, making it their first show together since their Coachella 2024 appearance! During this performance they played songs such as their timeless hit songs “Just A Girl” and “Don’t Speak.” In February 2024, Gwen Stefani teamed up with Blake Shelton on a single titled “Purple Irises.” Stefani stated “Purple Irises is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow.”