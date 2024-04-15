Khalid Shares Soulful New Single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 15th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

April 5, Khalid released his new single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” via Right Hand Music Group.

The single is driven by Khalid’s soulful vocalism and unfiltered lyrics. The song was written by Khalid and produced by Jason Kellner, Denis Kosiak, and Jef Villaluna. It samples Alicia Keys’ “Un-thinkable.”

“Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” marks a new chapter for Khalid for his highly anticipated third album which is scheduled for release this year.

Khalid says in a press release, “The last few years consisted of me working diligently on what I presume to be my best and most personal album yet. I’ve spent an unhealthy amount of time in the studio working with some of my favorite creatives just to deliver this amazing body of work and now I finally get to share a piece of me in my new era with my day one fans!”

Khalid is multi-platinum selling global superstar who was named TIME’s Most Influential People of 2019. He has taken the world by storm since the release of his first single “Location” after which he signed with Right Hand Music Group which led to the release of his debut album American Teen.

In 2020 he was named the youngest artist to surpass 15 billion streams of Spotify alone and was named BMI’s Pop Songwriter of the Year.