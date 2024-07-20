Khalid Shares Mesmerizing New single & Video “Ground”

Home News Cristian Garcia July 20th, 2024 - 9:20 PM

R&B singer-songwriter Khalid releases his new single “Ground”, this follows “Adore U” and “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me”. These three songs will appear in Khalid’s highly anticipated third album Sincere, which is set to be release on August 2nd via Right Hand Group/RCA Records.

“Ground” follows the promise established in the former two singles to highlight Khalid’s growth as an artist on Sincere. Exploring the all-too relatable feelings of growing up, “Ground” takes a different angle to that topic by contrasting positives of adolescence with the negatives. Mixing chill out hip-hop with neo-soul, “Ground’s” lounge-esque tempo and rhythms setups the dreary atmosphere of transitioning to adulthood. With Khalid steadily rapping about the uncertainties of life and the endless anxiety they may cause.

Yet despite all that, there will also be obstacles to overcome. In the lyric “If you fallin’ off, then you will remain aimless”, Khalid alludes this a decline in one’s standing and living without purpose. When changes come in, disrupting one’s way of life, the aftermath of those events can leave one feeling lost. Yet the chorus of the song bring a counterpoint to that notion. “I’ll be right here on the ground (I won’t find my clarity)” alludes to the uphill battle one will take to stay in deliberate motion. While things won’t become clear right away, staying in deliberate motion is necessary to lead an interesting life, much like adulthood. The video for “Ground” matches its contemplated tone, with Khalid wandering aimlessly through buildings, fields, and other markings, that symbolizes the undirected nature of the early stages of maturity, all set to a closing shot of him reaching his palm out to hold the sun in his hand.

In an Instagram post, Khalid goes to explain the meaning of “Ground” and what inspired him to write it.

Years ago, though moments of uncertainty, I really began to question what my purpose was as an artist. I started my personal journey though psychedelics in 2021 and I’ll never forget the moment this song came to my mind. Just like the random mountain I climbed in Arizona; life is an uphill battle. As beautiful as the top may seem, I’m so happy to embrace the ground I walk on.

Watch the video of Khalid’s newest single “Ground” below: