Khalid Shares Melancholic New Single “Adore U”

Multi-platinum global superstar, Khalid has released his new single “Adore U,” following his previously released single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me.” Both singles mark a new chapter for the artist and are set to be on Khalid’s highly anticipated third album. Which is set to release soon.



In 2020, Khalid was named the youngest artist to surpass 15 billion streams on Spotify. His new song can be streamed here, available on multiple music streaming services.



Khalid released a lyric video for “Adore U.” :

Khalid shares, “ “Adore U” is one of my favorite records. It delivers a melancholic experience filled with ethereal melodies and soulful vocals setting the tone for my upcoming album that I can’t wait for my fans to experience.”