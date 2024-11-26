Khalid Dispels Abuse Allegations From Ex After Being Outed On Social Media

Home News Charlotte Huot November 26th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

The singer-songwriter, Khalid, has addressed the allegations made by his ex, Hugo Almonte, and the emotional aftermath that led to his unplanned coming out on social media. In a video posted on November 25, the R&B singer addressed the claims, which included accusations of emotional and physical abuse, a break-in, and drug use. Khalid vehemently denied the allegations, stating, “I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life… I never paid anyone for sex or a relationship,” and clarified that the break-in incident was only known to his inner circle.

“I feel like it’s important to speak my side of the situation,” Khalid said. “All of this is definitely frustrating. I’m not gonna run around like I’m unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering… I had to say something.”

The controversy erupted when Almonte shared posts on social media accusing Khalid of the alleged abuse, which quickly gained attention, according to Billboard. Khalid emphasized the hurt he felt over being portrayed as a manipulative abuser, saying the abuse claims were “the other way around,” and that it was “triggering” for him. The situation escalated when Almonte posted photos of the two, effectively outing Khalid. In response, Khalid confirmed his sexuality on X, writing, “I got outed and the world still continues to turn,” adding that he was “not ashamed.”

Almonte, who claims to have held onto the story for five years, stated that he felt silenced by Khalid after their breakup and had faced backlash for sharing the allegations.

As of now, Khalid has not publicly addressed every detail of the situation with Almonte, but he continues to affirm his innocence and focus on his career. The situation remains largely confined to social media, where Khalid’s handling of the fallout has been widely praised.