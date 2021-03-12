Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton Sells Song Catalog To Reach Music

Home News Sara Thompson March 12th, 2021 - 9:22 PM

Many music catalogs have been changing hands recently, and the acquisition of a 50 percent interest in Glenn Tipton’s song catalog by Reach Music Publishing is one of the latest major deals in the industry. The songwriter’s works in the catalog nearly reach 200, including works from the 1970s with Judas Priest’s Sin After Sin until their 2018 album Firepower.

The activity by Reach Music is similar to that of Primary Wave in their acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the publishing catalog of KT Tunstall, which also entailed the rights to 50 percent of the singer/songwriter’s royalties from her masters.

Songwriters are commonly faced with the dilemma of whether to sell their catalogues for instant payoff or gamble for greater financial gain in the future. Many artists resort to the forfeiture of long term revenue by selling their song catalogues due to financial reasons, which was the recent situation of David Crosby of legendary band Crosby, Stills & Nash. Other artists, especially those just starting out in the industry, fail to realize the value of holding onto their catalogues for a steady stream of income. Another common reason common in older artists such as Bob Dylan, who sold his catalog for a massive $300 million last year, is the value of money in the present moment rather than a number of years in the future.