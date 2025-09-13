Dua Lipa Covers “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” at Boston Concert

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 13th, 2025 - 5:03 PM

In a packed Boston arena, excitement filled the air as fans waited for Dua Lipa to perform. The night became exciting when she got on stage and amazed everyone with her stunning performance of Aerosmith’s classic song “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, people were eagerly waiting. The first haunting notes filled the venue, sending excitement through the crowd. Cheers and applause burst out as they admired her bold choice. Her strong voice brought out all the emotions of the song while adding her special touch to it. Everyone in the audience was captivated; some sang along, their faces shining with happiness and amazement. It was a magical moment that made for an unforgettable evening, leaving everyone feeling happy and connected by Lipa’s joy.

Lipa, known for her strong voice and lively performances, really made the song her own. She added her unique style to it, making it a highlight of the night. According to Consequence, choosing this song had special meaning; Lipa’s version paid tribute to Boston’s great music history because Aerosmith is from there. When she hit the chorus, everyone joined in singing along—it was a powerful moment that connected with everyone at the concert. Her voice effortlessly captured all of the emotions in the song while adding her pop touch once again showing why she’s such an influential artist today.

She skillfully mixed her modern style with a classic rock song, honoring music legends while also pushing her own artistic limits. This unexpected cover was definitely one of the best parts of the night, showing her deep respect for older music. When she finished and the lights dimmed, the crowd clapped loudly—a perfect end to an amazing show. This moment added another memorable highlight in Lipa’s successful career.



