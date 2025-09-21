The Cranberries Announce The Release of Their MTV Unplugged Performance As a Standalone Album For November 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 21st, 2025 - 1:58 PM

In an exciting announcement for fans of The Cranberries, Island Records/Ume is set to release the band’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance as a performance of its own album. It will be out on November 7, 2025, and you can get it in different formats: vinyl, CD, and digital. There will also be special limited-edition colored vinyls with a unique cover available only through COMPLEX for collectors who want something extra special.

On February 14, 1995, The Cranberries performed an acoustic concert at the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, NY. This memorable event was part of MTV’s sixth season of Unplugged, a show where artists play without electric instruments. Drummer Fergal Lawler felt amazed to be part of this series alongside famous bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

During the session, The Cranberries played selected songs from their famous album No Need to Argue, including tracks like “Dreaming My Dreams,” “Ode To My Family,” and “Zombie.” Fans also enjoyed popular hits such as “Linger” from their first album, plus songs “Free to Decide” and “I’m Still Remembering,” which appeared on their 1996 album. A special moment was when they performed the rarely heard song “Yesterday’s Gone.” Dolores O’Riordan and Noel Hogan wrote this song one day before they started recording it. According to Hogan, the track features strong piano parts and was played live only for MTV viewers, making their experience unique compared to other audiences.

Considered one of the best episodes in the series, this Unplugged session has been eagerly awaited by fans for an official release. Well-known publications have praised its special charm, highlighting how O’Riordan’s powerful voice blends beautifully with the acoustic setup and Electra Strings. Hogan is proud of how their music still holds up and sounds great when played acoustically.

MTV Unplugged

1.Intro/Dreaming My Dreams

2.Ode To My Family

3.Linger

4.Free To Decide

5.I’m Still Remembering

6.Empty

7.Zombie

8.Yesterday’s Gone

