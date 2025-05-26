Matt Berninger Of The National Covers Radiohead’s “Kid A” & Nirvana’s “All Apologies” During Solo Tour

Home News Juliet Paiz May 26th, 2025 - 5:08 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

According to Stereogum, Matt Berninger, lead singer of The National, is currently on his first-ever solo tour! Alongside songs from his upcoming solo album Get Sunk, Berninger has been surprising audiences with striking covers of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and Nirvana’s “All Apologies.”

During a recent show at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, Berninger closed the night with these two unexpected renditions. His take on Radiohead’s “Kid A” strips away the original’s electronics in favor of a slow, bluesy atmosphere, led by his echoing guitar work. It’s a bold and new interpretation, giving further meaning to the already emotional track.

Following that, Berninger offered a version of Nirvana’s “All Apologies,” reimagining the grunge classic through his unique lens. Both covers were deeply personal, as if Berninger was thanking the artists who shaped his musical worldview while also filtering their work through his own palette.

The solo tour comes ahead of the May 30 release of Get Sunk, Berninger’s second solo album. He’s joined on the road by Ronboy, the project of singer-songwriter Julia Laws, who also contributes vocals to the new record. Earlier this month he shared a solo single titled, “Inland Ocean,” which is the first song off of Get Sunk. It is said that the song is meant for reminiscing an old relationship with lyrics that speak about staying in someone’s arms. Another released single that will be featured on the new album is the song titled “Breaking Into Acting,” which is a collaboration with Hand Habits.