Cranberries Celebrate The 50th Birthday Of Late Lead Singer Dolores O’Riordan With Livestream And New Video for “Never Grow Old”

The Cranberries have announced that they will be celebrating the life and legacy of late singer Dolores O’Riordan this week. The remaining members of the band revealed that UMe / Island Records in association with the estate of the late O’Riordan will be commemorating the legendary singer’s legacy with a 15-track compilation and a brand new music video that premiered earlier today.

O’Riordan would have been 50 years old today. The singer tragically passed away in January 2018 from drowning due to alcohol intoxication. To celebrate her birthday and celebrated history, friends, family and former band mates have announced a specially curated playlist Remembering Dolores. This collection is composed of tracks that carry special meaning and significance to O’Riordan. Former band members Fergal Lawler, Mike Hogan and Noel Hogan released a statement in accordance with this announcement.

“To mark the occasion, we have, together with some of Dolores’ closest friends and family, chosen a special playlist of 15 songs from our catalogue, songs that remind each of us in differing ways and for differing reasons of Dolores, and rather than choose songs from the hits, we decided to choose from some of our favorite lesser-known songs.”

To coincide with the digital release of the tribute playlist, O’Riordan’s former band mates held a livestream via Facebook earlier today. The livestream, which was hosted by journalist Stuart Clark, showcased the surviving members of The Cranberries answering fan questions and discussing the tracks chosen for Remembering Dolores.

Following the livestream, the band premiered a brand new music video called “Never Grow Old.” The video is a retrospective tear-jerker that showcases previously unseen footage of the band from various photo shoots, outtakes and b-roll from their popular videos “Linger,” “Free to Decide,” “Ode to My Family” and “Zombie.”

The Cranberries were an Irish rock band formed in 1989. Originally named the Cranberry Saw Us, the band rose to critical acclaim with debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? The band was one of the top selling alternative artists of the 1990s and released eight total studio albums. The band’s final album, In the End, achieved worldwide success and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Released in April 2019, this farewell album serves as a beautiful goodbye to the beloved O’Riordan.

Last year, The Cranberries released a remastered and expanded version of their 1994 album No Need to Argue, which included the band’s hit song “Zombie.” This renowned song is regarded as one of the most influential rock songs of all time and has been covered by numerous artists since its release, including Miley Cyrus last year at the Save Our Stages Fest.

Remembering Dolores tracklisting:

1. Never Grow Old

2. Schizophrenic Playboy

3. The Glory

4. What You Were

5. Daffodil Lament

6. I Will Always

7. This Is The Day

8. Joe

9. Pretty

10. I’m Still Remembering

11. You And Me

12. Waiting In Walthamstow

13. Everything I Said

14. Why

15. Twenty One