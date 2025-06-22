The Cranberries Announce 30th Anniversary Vinyl of No Need to Argue For August 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 22nd, 2025 - 1:53 PM

The Cranberries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their famous album “No Need to Argue” by releasing a special vinyl. This important album, released on October 3, 1994, is well-known for songs like “Zombie” and “Ode To My Family.” It helped make Irish music popular worldwide. Fans can enjoy the anniversary edition in different forms including a deluxe set with three LPs that brings back memories and offers new versions of favorite tracks.

Fergal Lawler, the drummer of the band, looks back fondly on this important moment. Even though 30 years have gone by, many memories are still vivid for him. The special 3LP set will include a lot of unreleased content such as a demo version of “Zombie,” live recordings from Woodstock ’94, and acoustic performances from their MTV Unplugged session in 1995.

Two remixes by Iain Cook from CHVRCHES have been added, giving “Zombie” and “Ode To My Family” a modern twist. The remix of “Zombie” has dance-floor beats while the one for “Ode To My Family” offers a more dreamy sound, making these classic songs feel fresh and new.

The release not only celebrates the music but also pays tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan, whose strong voice gave the album its unique charm. As it still connects with people across different generations, it’s clear that “No Need to Argue” is a lasting part of the band’s legacy.

Collectors and new listeners can now pre-order. There are different formats available, including 3LPs and digital deluxe editions, each offering a special way to enjoy this legendary album.