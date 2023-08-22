Scooter Braun Dropped By Several Major Clients Including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande & J. Balvin

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 4:08 PM

According to stereogum.com, artists Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have reportedly left Scooter Braun’s management company SB Projects.The news follows artists J Balvin’s departure and the rumors of Justin Bieber leaving the company as well.

According to Billboard, Lovato parted ways with Braun last month and the singer is currently looking for new management. Lovato had been signed with Braun since 2019 and whereas Grande recently left SB Projects where she had be singed in 2013.

There has not been any word on what caused the rumors about Bieber but according to TMZ, the artist is still under contract with SB Projects. On another note, The Hollywood Reporter has stated that another Braun’s client Frozen star Idina Menzel, has also parted ways with Braun.

Also TMZ has stated that Scooter’s HYBE America has dropped around $300 million to purchase music label Quality Control earlier this year. The rap label includes big names like Lil Baby, City Girls and others