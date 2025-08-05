Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death Confirmed to be a Heart Attack

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 5th, 2025 - 2:25 PM

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been finally confirmed. Although the singer-songwriter, who died on July 22nd, experienced several health related issues, his cause of death had not been confirmed until today. The singer unfortunately passed away due to a heart attack.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Osbourne died due to a heart attack, according to Pitchfork. The cause of death was confirmed by a death certificate submitted in London by Osbourne’s eldest daughter, Aimée Osbourne (41).

In the certificate, it states that Osbourne died of “(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes).” The singer had been battling health issues for over two decades. In response to his growing health concerns, Osbourne played his final farewell show in early July. This show served as a farewell performance to his fans and as a reunion of the Black Sabbath band.

Along with his coronary artery disease, the singer had also been battling Parkinson’s disease since the early 2000s, though he didn’t make a public announcement of the diagnosis until about 5 years ago. The disease affects things such as balance, sleep, speech and cognitive functions. There is no known cure for Parkinsons, and Osbourne and his family have been very open about its negative effects in his final years.

Osbourne’s funeral took place on July 30th, where a private event and public procession took place in his home town of Birmingham. The artist was laid to rest at the grounds of his mansion in Buckinghamshire, England, on July 31st.