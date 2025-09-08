Yukimi Shares Fresh New Single “Get It Over”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 1:29 PM

Today, Yukimi, the celebrated vocalist and co-founder of Grammy-nominated band Little Dragon, has shared the new single, “Get It Over”, which is co-written by Canadian musician Saya Grey , who performed a stand-out NPR Tiny Desk in March and is set to play London’s Electric Brixton in November. “Get It Over’ is about being lost in your own inner world, unable to find a way out into the real world” commented Yukimi on the new single, “it’s about feeling too lost to reply or take on responsibilities.”

As a whole, the artist‘s latest ditty is lovely by how the soft pop-rock vibe shakes the background with bittersweet sound sound, while Yukimi‘s elegant voice fills the atmosphere with beautiful harmonies and melodies. Also, the official visualizer is fabulous because each dramatic scene scene shows the artist drowning in her thoughts, while the water continues to drown her and sitting alone in a dark and mystical forrest.

“Get It Over” arrives after Yukimi’s stunning debut solo album, For You was released back in March through Ninja Tune. The album saw Yukimi step away from a band formation to create some of her most beautiful and intimate work to date, which is both intensely personal and brilliantly relatable.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela