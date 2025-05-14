Little Simz Releases New Single “Young”

Home News Michelle Grisales May 14th, 2025 - 11:11 PM

British rapper and songwriter Little Simz has dropped a new single titled “Young,” a spirited track from her forthcoming album Lotus, set to be released on June 6th through AWAL Recordings, according to Consequence.

In contrast to the previously released singles “Free” and “Flood,” this new track shows Simz’s more humorous side. The track features lyrics that reflect on youthful mistakes and carefree attitudes. “I was able to tap into a character,” Simz shared about the song. “That was fun for me. It’s just a moment of light heartedness.”

Produced by Miles Clinton James, who also helmed “Flood,” the track underscores the emotional range of Lotus. A press statement describes the varying tones of the singles as evidence of “the scope and breadth of Lotus, and the shifting moods that take the listener on an expansive journey.”

Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Dave Meyers, who previously collaborated with Simz on the video for “Gorilla” from her 2022 album NO THANK YOU. The music video shows Simz dressed as an elderly woman causing trouble in her neighborhood.

Lotus mark’s Little Simz’s first full-length album since NO THANK YOU, although she released the Drop 7 EP in 2024. The new album also holds a lengthy list of collaborators including Moses Sumney, Miraa May, Wretch 32, Cashh, Michael Kiwanuka, Yussef Dayes, Sampha, Lydia Kitto, Yukimi Nagano, Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly.

Simz is also scheduled to perform two major headline shows later this year. One in October 16th at Co-Op Live in Manchester and October 17th at The O2 in London.