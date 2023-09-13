Little Dragon at Theatre of Living Arts October 12th

Dance/electronic band Little Dragon is going on tour soon. The tour travels across the United States with two Canada shows, beginning September 27th in San Diego. They’ll be stopping by in Philadelphia at the Theatre of Living Arts on October 12th.

The band first formed in 1996 in Gothenburg, Sweden. It consists of vocalist and percussionist Yukimi Nagano, drummer Erik Bodin, bassist Fredrik Wallin and keyboardist Håkan Wirenstrand. Little Dragon didn’t have their first release until 2006, and since then have released five more. Their recognition has been great, with a Grammy nomination in 2017, and appearances on album of the year lists.

Little Dragon’s music has been classified as soul, alternative R&B, and dream/synth pop. This tight-knit friend group of a band is known for their powerful sound, to which they bring to the stage. Get your tickets at LiveNation.

ALL LITTLE DRAGON 2023 DATES:

27/09/23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

29/09/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

03/10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/10/23 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

05/10/23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

07/10/23 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

08/10/23 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/10/23 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

11/10/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

13/10/23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

15/10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel