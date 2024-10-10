Little Dragon’s Yukimi Releases Debut Solo Single “Break Me Down”

Home News Hunter Graham October 10th, 2024 - 5:22 AM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Yukimi, the enigmatic lead singer of Grammy-nominated Swedish rock band Little Dragon, has just launched her new solo project with the release of her single “Break Me Down,” a dreamy synth-pop track that blends elements of blues, funk, R&B and even orchestral theater to create a truly intriguing sonic fusion that enraptures the listener with a comforting groove. According to Stereogum, this marks a monumental new chapter in the artist’s musical career.

The song is synth-heavy and creates an ethereal backdrop for Yukimi’s phantasmal lyricism and ghostly voice, as she proclaims, “Nothing’s gonna break me down,” with an assured defiance that resonates with the song’s overall theme of awakening and beginning anew. It’s a poetic and impactful start to the artist’s solo career.

The video features Yukimi dancing, singing and expressing herself freely in several beautiful natural locales, indicating an embrace of one’s inner nature in order to live the fullest expression of one’s true identity.

Watch the full video for “Break Me Down” below: