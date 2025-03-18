Yukimi Shares Optimistic New Single “Peace Reign”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

Today, Yukimi, the celebrated vocalist and co-founder of Grammy-nominated band Little Dragon, has shared her new single, “Peace Reign.” The hopeful tune is about believing and striving for a peaceful world. The ditty starts with a sweet message from Yukimi’s son: “you have to believe it for it to come true, it’s right in front of you.” “Peace Reign” is the latest offering from the artist’s debut album, For You, which is due out on March 28, through Ninja Tune.

While talking about the song, the singer says: “Peace Reign is about not giving up on the dream that this world can be a peaceful place. Believing in hope and a brighter future for the generations to come,”

Yukimi‘s debut solo album sees her step away from a band formation to create some of her most beautiful and intimate work to dat, which is both intensely personal and brilliantly relatable. On For You, Yukimi elegantly entwines musical styles from jazz, soul and electronic pop to hip hop, roots and psychedelia, but the themes of her solo songs dig deeper than ever because they cross love, loss, feminine energy and innate resilience.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela