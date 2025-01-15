Yukimi of Little Dragon Shares Two New Songs “Sad Makeup” & “Winter Is Not Dead” And Announces Debut Solo Album For You For March 2025 Release

Home News Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

Yukimi Nagano, the lead vocalist of Little Dragon, is stepping into the spotlight with her debut solo album, For You, set for release on March 28, 2025, via Ninja Tune. The announcement comes alongside the release of two new singles, “Sad Makeup” and “Winter Is Not Dead,” , according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The album features a mix of soulful collaborations, including last year’s “Break Me Down” with Lianne La Havas, as well as tracks with Pos from De La Soul and Yukimi’s father, Yusuke Nagano. Yukimi describes the project as deeply personal, saying, “I want this music to really be a force to connect people to each other and step away from the madness of everything on the planet right now.”

The newly released singles showcase Yukimi’s signature blend of emotional depth and musical versatility. “Sad Makeup” is a folky, introspective track exploring the tension of suppressing emotions. Yukimi reflects, “The more I try to control it, the more it’s felt by others around me, growing bigger as an energy.”

Meanwhile, “Winter Is Not Dead” draws on her Scandinavian roots, likening personal growth during life’s dark seasons to the quiet transformation that occurs in nature during winter. “Wheels turn as I transform and move through it getting ready for spring and summer,” Yukimi shares.

Tracklist for For You:

Prelude For You Make Me Whole Break Me Down Runaway Elinam Stream of Consciousness (feat. Lianne La Havas) Rules of School Sad Makeup Peace Reign No Prince Winter Is Not Dead Jaxon (feat. Pos from De La Soul) Feels Good To Cry (feat. Yusuke Nagano)

Fans can expect a mix of folk, soul and orchestral elements throughout the album, promising a distinct new chapter in Yukimi’s musical journey.

Photo credit: Owen Ela