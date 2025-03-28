Yukimi Shares Intimate New Video For “Make Me Whole”

Home News Catalina Martello March 28th, 2025 - 8:45 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Little Dragon vocalist, Yukimi, released her debut album For You. Along with the album she released a video for one of the tracks, “Make Me Whole.” To celebrate the release of the album, Yukimi has announced a North American tour starting in April. A press release commented on Yukimi’s exciting debut, “Yukimi embarks on a deeply personal and sonically rich journey, fusing elements of jazz, soul, electronic pop, hip-hop, and psychedelia to craft an album that is both intimate and universally resonant.”

The video is ethereally beautiful and is set in an orange atmosphere. Orange is often seen to be a creative, inspirational color. Yukimi could have used this color to symbolize her growth and celebration with this new album. In the video, Yukimi is surrounded by long grass with only her upper body showing. Her shoulders are bare and her make up is neutral, amplifying the rawness of the video. During the video hands begin to crawl up at her neck and grab her face. The number of hands grow and by the end of the video Yukimi seems to be almost suffocated by these hands. This could imply pressures that Yukimi faces from other people.

Yukimi commented on the new album saying, “I want this music to really be a force to connect people to each other, and step away from the madness of everything on the planet right now. And I’m excited about embarking on that journey on my own – the expression really feels pure.”

North American Tour Dates:

4/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/18 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

4/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/22 – Toronto, CA @ The AXIS Club

4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/4 – Los Angeles @ The Fonda

For You:

Prelude For You Make Me Whole Break Me Down Runaway Elinam Steam of Consciousness (feat. Lianne La Havas) Rules Of School Sad Makeup Peace Reign No Prince Winter Is Not Dead Jaxon (feat. Pos from De La Soul)





