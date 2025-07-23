Punk In The Park Faces Criticism Over Donations to Donald Trump’s Campaign, Dropkick Murphys Confirms They Will Not Return

Home News Michelle Grisales July 23rd, 2025 - 1:05 PM

“Dropkick Murphys perform their St. Patrick’s Day Tour at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, CA, USA on 14 February, 2024.”

Photo credit: Colin King

According to Stereogum, the multi-city Punk In The Park festival is currently under criticism due to political donations made by Cameron Collins, the proprietor of Brew Ha Ha Productions which is the organization behind the event. Over the past weekend, the Denver edition was hosted at the National Western Stockyards, featuring veteran punk bands like Descendants, Bad Religion, Streetlight Manifesto and Circle Jerks.

However, prior to the festival’s kickoff, it emerged that Collins donated $225 to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, sparking outrage and causing several artists to withdraw. Dropkick Murphys, in particular, confirmed they would no longer participate in Brew Ha Ha promoted shows.

“Punk Rock and Donald Trump just don’t belong together…we will not be playing any more Punk in the Park shows.”

Brandon Alan Lewis, founder of Punkerton Records, revealed on Threads in April that Collins, who also organizes events like Punk In Drublic and Camp Anarchy, had financially backed Trump. Lewis shared a Federal Election Commission report screenshot and said in an interview, “I felt like people at least had the right to know … I just felt like it was the antithesis of what we represent in punk rock.”

A petition demanding the cancellation of Punk In The Park’s Denver stop and other dates has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures. The petition reads, “We must send a strong message … do not support festivals that do not align with our community’s values … Nazi punks, F%$# OFF!” Colorado-based acts Destiny Bond and Time Heist also withdrew in protest before last weekend.

In response to the growing criticism, Collins released a public statement, “Like many Americans, my political views don’t neatly fit into a single box… I believe in fairness, humanity, free expression, and fostering unity among people… At the time [of the donation], it boiled down to those points for me—ending wars, lower taxes, and curbing government overreach… I think we all probably have common ground on a lot of big issues like being anti-racism, anti-war, and the belief in human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other identity.”

He added that while he personally made the donation, no festival proceeds have gone to any political campaigns. Instead, Punk In The Park donates to nonprofits like Punk Rock Saves Lives and Big Brother Big Sister.

“This community represents a wide range of views and backgrounds, and that diversity has always been part of its identity,” Collins wrote. “We don’t have to see eye to eye on everything to come together and enjoy what unites us—great music, good times, and mutual respect.”

In a recent Stereogum interview, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey reflected on their working-class, left-wing perspective and condemned MAGA factions among fans:

“It’s a sickness. It’s a poison. Obviously, there’s a bunch of the band’s fans that are butthurt that we’re so involved in this, and I say, I don’t know what to tell you,” Casey said. “We haven’t changed in 30 years. It’s been the same exact message, and our fanbase was in lockstep with us for most of that.”

The band has remained true to their beliefs throughout their career. Earlier this year, at a Boston concert, Ken Casey directly confronted a fan wearing a MAGA hat, telling him to “shut the fuck up,” reinforcing the band’s refusal to blend punk with Trump.