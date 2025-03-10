Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys Trolls Fan In Crowd Wearing MAGA T-Shirt

Home News Michelle Grisales March 10th, 2025 - 10:00 PM

“Dropkick Murphys perform their St. Patrick’s Day Tour at Toyota Arena, in Ontario, CA, USA on 14 February, 2024.”

Photo credit: Colin King

Dropkick Murphys’ frontman Ken Casey turned a typical concert interaction into a humorous and pointed moment of political commentary during a recent show. According to Loudwire, A video circulating online captures Casey’s interaction with a fan wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) shirt.

While performing on stage, Casey held up a Dropkick Murphys shirt and proudly declared that the band’s merchandise is “proudly made in America.” He then zeroed in on a fan in the front row sporting a MAGA shirt and made a bet that the shirt wasn’t actually made in the U.S.

Casey offered the fan a Dropkick Murphys shirt and $100 if the MAGA shirt was made in America. If the shirt wasn’t made in the U.S., Casey demanded that the fan remove it and replace it with the band’s shirt.

“We could lose this bet, don’t get me wrong,” Casey joked, setting the stage for what would become a hilarious moment. The singer directed a member of the crew to check the country of origin on the fan’s shirt tag. When the crew member confirmed the shirt was made in Nicaragua, Casey shouted to the crowd, “He’s being a good sport, he’s taking the shirt off!” The audience cheered as the fan laughed and complied, removing the MAGA shirt to put on the Dropkick Murphys tee.

“God bless your fucking heart, that’s a good sport,” Casey shouted to the fan, as the crowd continued to cheer.

As promised, the fan walked away with a Dropkick Murphys shirt, and the crowd enjoyed the lighthearted moment. The clip ends with Casey tossing the band shirt to the fan, completing the bet.

Dropkick Murphys’ next concert will take place tomorrow, March 11, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Throughout this St. Patrick’s tour Casey has been the lead vocalist in place of Al Barr due to personal issues.