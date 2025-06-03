Dropkick Murphys Announce New Album For The People For July 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Who’ll Stand With Us?”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2025 - 1:17 PM

Dropkick Murphys’ new album For The People shows courage and confidence, speaking up against the injustices happening in the United States, doing so with the strength and power that harkens back to Dropkick Murphys’ earliest punk rock roots. For The People is more than a title. It’s a heartfelt stance, a declaration of who this band is and who they have always been.

The album will be released digitally on July 4, through the band’s Dummy Luck Music / Play It Again Sam, with the LP and CD release featuring five bonus tracks out October 10. The poignant album cover was created by renowned social/political artist Shepard Fairey’s design firm Studio Number One and the album was produced and mixed by longtime Dropkick Murphys collaborator Ted Hutt.

For The People rises to its moment with an expression of humanity at a time of relentless dehumanization, a promise of hope in an era fueled by fear-mongering, a declaration of solidarity in an age of disunion, a defiant rebuttal to the charlatans and demagogues who seek to divide us for their own power and profit.

“Who’ll Stand With Us?” is the album’s first single and it is a call for unity, a return to sanity and a look at what and who is really dividing us. It gets straight to the point: When the billionaires and broligarchs get done neutering society, what’s left for the rest of us? The song aims to frame class warfare for what it is. And, like all Dropkick Murphys songs, it empowers listeners to take action.

The powerful video for “Who’ll Stand With Us?” was directed by Jon Vulpine and depicts the disturbing reality of people disappearing in the United States. MeidasTouch Network, the U.S.-based pro-democracy news podcast, ( the number one podcast in the U.S. and Canada,) took note, will be posting the video and has shown ongoing support for the band’s efforts to stand up against injustice.

For The People Tracklist

Who’ll Stand With Us? Longshot (feat. The Scratch) The Big Man Chesterfields And Aftershave Bury The Bones (feat. The Mary Wallopers) Kids Games Sooner Kill ‘Em First Fiending For The Lies Streetlights School Days Over (feat. Billy Bragg) The Vultures Circle High (feat. Al Barr) One Last Goodbye “Tribute To Shane” (feat. The Scratch)

Photo Credit: Colin King