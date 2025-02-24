Punk In The Park Denver Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 12:00 PM

Today, Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced the music lineup for the biggest Punk In The Park event to date. Punk In The Park Denver is set for July 18 – 20 at National Western Stockyards in Denver, Colorado. The event marks the first three day event for North America’s premier outdoor punk rock and craft beer festival.

The festival will feature craft beer tasting from noon-3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as well as three full days of music from more than 40 bands on two stages, with no overlapping set times. VIP and General Admission three day tickets for this all-ages event go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. MT by clicking here. Single day tickets will be available closer to the event and fans are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase closer to the festival dates.

Punk In The Park Denver will also feature performances from punk rock legends including Bad Religion, Descendents, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, Screeching Weasel, Circle Jerks, The Adicts, Propagandhi, The Aquabats, Strung Out, 7 Seconds, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, The Real McKenzies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mustard Plug, Guttermouth and other musical acts.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP) in collaboration with AEG Presents – Rocky Mountains. Brew Ha Ha Productions is renowned for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park and the landmark 2023-2024 Punk In Drublic presents NOFX Final Tour.

