Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys Tells MAGA Hat Wearer to “Shut The Fuck Up” at Boston Concert

Michelle Grisales March 17th, 2025 - 8:17 PM

Ken Casey, the lead vocalist of the Dropkick Murphys, addressed a fan who wore a pro-Donald Trump hat to the band’s performance in Boston on Saturday night. He told the fan, “We’re about to play a song for our grandparents and those who fought Nazis in the war and such, so if you could just keep quiet for five minutes, that’d be great.”

The Wrap stated that Casey allegedly noticed the fan’s hat after the man insisted on holding it up throughout the entire concert. His fiery rant began by targeting Republicans, claiming that they all wear a “Chinese f–king red” MAGA hat, which he believes is “poisoning their minds.” He continued by referring to the fan’s hat as the “black-on-black Elon Musk, true Nazi edition.”

“Bro, look, I respect your commitment,” Casey continued, “but I’ll say this — if you’re ever in a room full of people and you want to identify who’s in a cult, how do you know? It’s the person holding up the f–king hat all night to represent a president.” He pointed at the man again and added, “This is America, there’s no royalty here!” The audience responded with cheers as

Casey followed up, “Anyway, anyway, if you don’t mind, we’re about to play a song about our grandparents and those who fought Nazis in the war and stuff. So, if you could just shut the f–k up for five minutes.”

“The reason we speak out is that we don’t care if we lose fans,” Casey told the crowd. “When history looks back, we want it to be known that the Dropkick Murphys stood with the people, stood with the workers.” He called the whole thing a “f–king scam.”

The band has been especially vocal against Trump throughout their tour. During a show in Clearwater, Florida, earlier this month, Casey challenged a fan wearing a MAGA hat and shirt, betting that the merchandise wasn’t made in the United States.