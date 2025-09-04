Kneecap Announces a Livestream Concert To Make Up For Canceling Their US Tour

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 4th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

Kneecap announced their upcoming livestream concert to make up for canceling their US tour. The band was originally set to play fifteen different shows across the US throughout October of this year. Now, the band will be livestreaming a concert from a secret location in Ireland on Friday, October 10th.

As reported by Pitchfork, broadcasting online from 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the stream will also play at a ticketed showing at Kings Theatre, in Brooklyn, New York on that same night.

The US tour dates have reportedly been canceled due to scheduling conflicts related to a pending court case involving member Mo Chara. The band member was accused of alleged terrorism after he allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag at a 2024 concert. In an announcement made to their fans, the band states, “To all our US-based fans, we have some bad news. Due to the close proximity of our next court hearing in London on September 26 – as the British government continues its witch-hunt – with the start of the US tour, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October.” The court trial should take place on September 25th.

Kneecap has recently released their song titled “Sayōnara,” a new collaboration with Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll. The music video stars Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell. Its release followed the cancellation of their sold-out, 15-date tour of the United States. While the US tour dates have been cancelled, Kneecap’s four Canadian shows are set to go ahead, as well as their European dates.

Fans interested in the band’s livestream concert can watch the performance using this link. Those interested in the ticketed showing can find more information here.