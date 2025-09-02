Kneecap Share Energetic New Single “Sayonara” Co-Written & Produced By Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2025 - 12:24 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Kneecap has shared their new single, “Sayōnara,” which was co-written and produced by Orbital‘s Paul Hartnoll. The Irish rap trio, have long been fans of ’90s rave and electronica and this works like gangbusters and the song has been a staple of Kneecap’s summer live shows.

The music video for “Sayōnara” was directed by Finn Keenan and stars Derry Girls‘ Jamie Lee O’Donnell as an office drone by day and a raver at night. “I had the best time filming the ‘Sayōnara’ music video,” O’Donnell says. “Not only is it a massive banger of a track but the intense yet euphoric video is sure to be remembered. The creativity and vision of director, Finn, created a fantastic environment for us all to create something really special. I was delighted to have been asked to be involved in this project especially as I am already a huge fan of Kneecap’s music and an admirer of their work overall.”

Keenan adds: “The intensity and ominous tone of ‘Sayõnara’ reminded me of both the best nights out and the brutal days that followed. That’s what sparked the idea. But I wanted to turn a typical dance video on its head and focus on the aftermath and how the chemicals in your body change as the week progresses. I wanted to capture the visceral intensity of paranoia and intrusive thoughts. Somehow, that “never again” anxiety of Monday slowly shifts by Friday into a “Weekend is here. Monday will never happen again! ”