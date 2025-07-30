Kneecap Claims The Government and Their Critics Want to Make Them “Seem Small”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 30th, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Irish rap group Kneecap have responded to mounting political and media backlash, asserting that both government figures and critics are attempting to diminish their message and presence. The controversy stems from their recent festival appearances, particularly at Glastonbury and Coachella, where the group publicly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as a “genocide.”

NME reported that their outspoken political stance made headlines after group member Mo Chara allegedly shouted “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and briefly held up a Hezbollah flag during a performance. Chara has since faced legal scrutiny and was granted unconditional bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 20. Meanwhile, local police had opened an inquiry into their Glastonbury show, though it was closed without further action.

During a new interview with Jacobin, band member Móglaí Bap reflected on the media focus. “During our five days at Glastonbury, 150 or more people were killed in Gaza. Still, all the media attention was on finding something wrong with our gig when there was nothing. For us, that’s clearly a distraction from the actual destruction happening in Palestine.”

Asked about the fear of speaking up against Israel in the music world, Móglaí Bap replied, “There’s definitely a fear of speaking out, especially among up-and-coming bands. If they speak out, they’re facing a backlash and are blackmailed financially. But this happens in the background, because most people stand by us and don’t want to cancel artists for their views on Palestine.”

“The propaganda against us is the same as that against the Palestinian movement. They want to make us seem small,” he continued. “We haven’t had many gigs cancelled and managed to replace almost all of them. We’re not on borrowed time at all. We’re getting strong support from the fans and most festivals, and we have an upcoming sold-out tour. That speaks for itself.”

Mo Chara has also addressed the Hezbollah flag incident. “It’s a joke. I’m a character,” he explained. “Shit is thrown on stage all the time. If I’m supposed to know every fucking thing that’s thrown on stage, I’d be in Mensa, Jesus Christ.”