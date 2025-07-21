Jewish Organization Advocated For Bob Vylan and Kneecap to be Banned From Entering Canada

Home News Michelle Grisales July 21st, 2025 - 3:53 PM

A Jewish advocacy group in Canada is calling on the federal government to block musicians Kneecap and Bob Vylan from entering the country, according to NME. The artists are currently set to perform in Toronto and Vancouver this coming October.

Following their controversial performances at Glastonbury 2025, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) submitted a request in June to Canada’s ministers of public safety and immigration. The organization alleges that the artists breached “Canadian hate speech laws” and acted in opposition to “our core values.”

Bob Vylan, the punk duo, made headlines after their set on the West Holts Stage, where they expressed solidarity with Palestine, condemned Israel, and chanted “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” along with the crowd.

Kneecap also took the stage shortly after. The appearance came days after band member Mo Chara was released on unconditional bail related to a terrorism charge, connected to an incident in November during a show where a Hezbollah flag was allegedly displayed.

In the aftermath, Bob Vylan’s concerts have been cancelled, their booking agency reportedly ended their relationship and their U.S. visas were revoked. Additionally, they were removed from Gogol Bordello’s European tour.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has publicly supported the visa revocation, urging Canada to take a similar stance. He has also discussed the matter with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree. However, a representative for Immigration Minister Lena Diab stated they cannot comment on individual immigration cases due to privacy laws.

CIJA confirmed that they have not received a response from either minister.

Kneecap’s performances in Toronto and Vancouver are still planned for October. Their U.S. entry privileges are believed to have been rescinded after their former sponsor and booking agency, Independent Artist Group (IAG), severed ties in April, following the group’s pro-Palestinian remarks at Coachella.

In response to backlash, Bob Vylan issued a statement clarifying that he advocates for the “dismantling of a violent military machine,” not “the death of Jews or Arabs or any other race or group.”