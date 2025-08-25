Kneecap Announce Cancelation Of U.S. Tour Dates Due To Court Hearing Schedule 

Home News Michelle Grisales August 25th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

According to NME, Irish rap group Kneecap have officially pulled the plug on their sold-out 2025 headline tour across the United States, citing scheduling conflicts due to a pending court case involving member Mo Chara. Despite the disappointment, the group has assured American fans that something exciting is on the horizon.

The cancellation follows a second court appearance by Mo Charaat Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on August 20, where his terrorism-related case was postponed until late September. “To all our US-based fans, we have some bad news. Due to the close proximity of our next court hearing in London on September 26 – as the British government continues its witch-hunt – with the start of the US tour, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October,” the trio announced.

“With every show fully sold out, this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”

Canadian performances remain unaffected, with Kneecap confirming their four sold-out concerts in Toronto and Vancouver will proceed as planned. Teasing upcoming plans, the group added, “We will be sharing something very special for US fans next week so that we can still link in with you all in October… It’s top secret for now but all will be revealed next week – stay tuned. And remember… ‘The revolution will be no re-run, brothers. The revolution will be live’.”

Refunds for the U.S. dates, originally set for cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville and Washington D.C., will be available through point of purchase.

The charges stem from a November show in London, where Chara allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag. The accusation was formally filed in May, just outside what Chara’s legal team claims is the six-month legal deadline. Prosecutors, however, argue the charge was submitted within the proper timeframe. Chara, who hasn’t entered a plea, denies the allegation.

In May, Kneecap responded firmly to the accusation, stating, “This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is.”

Speaking after the August hearing, Chara addressed supporters. “We know this story is more than just about me. It’s more than Kneecap; this is a story about Palestine and us as a distraction from the real story… So, everybody, continue to speak about Palestine, free Palestine. Thank you all for coming.”