Brian Eno’s Together For Palestine Adds Pre-Taped Portishead Reunion To The Lineup

Ajala Fields September 3rd, 2025 - 8:43 PM

On September 17th, Brian Eno will hold his all-star Together For Palestine benefit concert at London’s OVO Wembley Arena. While the show’s lineup includes performances from Saint Levant, Elyanna and Celeste as well as appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch, PinkPantheress, Ramy Youssef and Amelia Dimoldenberg, now it will also include a pre-taped reunion from Bristol legends Portishead, a group that has been extremely inactive in recent years, according to Stereogum.

Billboard has reported that Portishead have contributed a pre-taped performance of their 1994 track “Roads” to the Together For Palestine lineup. In a statement, the group says, “We are incredibly honoured to stand in solidarity with Palestine and be part of this crucial event. The genocide must stop.” The group has shown their support for Palestine before, with Portishead’s Adrian Utley auctioning his moog synth for Palestinian Medical Aid in 2023.

While their songs have been performed live recently by Beth Gibbons of Portishead, Portishead have only performed live together once in the past decade when they played five songs at a 2022 War Child benefit for Ukraine. Portishead hasn’t released an album since Third in 2008. Their most recent single was a cover of ABBA’s “SOS,” and came out in 2016.

