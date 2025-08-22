Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe Announce New Album Liminal For October 2025 Release, Share Two New Singles “The Last To Know” & “Ringing Ocean”

Home News Steven Taylor August 22nd, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Musicians Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have announced a new collaborative album, Liminal, set for release in October of this year. The new album comes as a follow up to Luminal and Lateral, two albums the duo released back in June. Two singles off this upcoming album were released today, “The Last To Know” and “Ringing Ocean,” as Pitchfork reports. Visualizers can be found for both of these tracks on Brian Eno’s YouTube channel.

“The Last To Know” is a short, ambient track featuring vocals that tow the line between ominous and soothing. The strange atmosphere, that feels caught between the real and the surreal, is something the artists very much intended. “Liminal stands at the point of convergence between Lateral and Luminal,” the duo said in a statement. “If Lateral is a kind of landscape painting, a sonic place, Luminal is a dreamlike awakening, a feeling space. Liminal, the newest addition, is a hybrid of the two, a strange new land with a human living and feeling its way through its mysterious spaces.”

Ringing Oceans leans further into the ambient atmosphere, being a more minimal track that has a dreamy and relaxing vibe. The videos for both tracks feature looping footage of landscapes mirrored down the middle, adding to the surreal nature of it all. “Liminal is set in the borderlands between song and non-song (or ‘nong’ as we call it),” the artists continued, “where the listener is exploring an intimate and unfamiliar new sonic world, as yet unclaimed, and still ambiguous.” The album is set to be released on October 10th.

Liminal Tracklist: