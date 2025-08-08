Damon Albarn, Jamie xx, James Blake & More Join Brian Eno’s Palestine Benefit Lineup

Home News Michelle Grisales August 8th, 2025 - 10:01 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Brian Eno has unveiled a star-studded roster for Together for Palestine, the benefit concert set for September 17 at Wembley Arena in London. Brooklyn Vegan reported that the event will raise funds via the charity Choose Love for humanitarian causes in Gaza. Other performers include Damon Albarn, King Krule, James Blake, Jamie xx, Hot Chip, Bastille, Cat Burns, Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman, Mabel, Obongjayar, Sampha, Paloma Faith, Rachel Chinouriri, Greentea Peng and of course Brian Eno himself, whose rare stage appearance adds extra significance. R

ina Sawayama, Riz Ahmed, and PinkPantheress will make special appearances, with more to be announced. Tickets are available now. Eno framed the concert as more than a fundraiser, saying, “This is about more than just money. It’s about sending a message of love and solidarity to the people of Palestine — that they haven’t been forgotten. We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we’re deeply connected — as we are to all humanity. Please join us on 17th September. Together, for Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn, who’s already part of the lineup, recently spoke about his broader vision for cultural outreach. He expressed a desire for Africa Express to “go into Palestine” and to also include Israel, emphasizing that “It’s not about politics, it’s about culture.” He added, “You want to say what you believe in… but it comes with huge caveats. We live and learn, or not.”

Referring to the Bob Vylan controversy at Glastonbury, Albarn described their set as “one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life. Especially when he started to goose‑step in tennis gear… I mean I’ve had my moments — not quite as catastrophic as that but you do get carried away… Everyone’s just so hysterical.”