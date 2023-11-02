Portishead Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Roseland NYC Live With Release Of Expanded Version

Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 2:46 PM

According to the press release, to help celebrate the 25 anniversary of Roseland NYC Live, Portishead have announced that they have a newly remastered and expanded version of the album available to stream today. The remastered and expanded version of Roseland NYC Live also includes three tracks that are previously only available in the concert film.

The songs are called "Undenied," "Numb" and "Western Eyes" along with the original Roseland performances of "Sour Times" and "Roads." The band has mentioned that the details for a two LP and CD release will be announced soon.