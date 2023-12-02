Adrian Utley of Portishead Auctioning Off Moog Synth For Palestinian Medical Aid

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 2nd, 2023 - 3:41 PM

According to Brooklynvegan, Adrian Utley, a member of the band Portishead, has generously decided to auction his Moog Little Phatty synthesizer and it is included with the tour flight case with a spray-painted “P” logo, a signature of Portishead. All the funds raised from this auction will be donated to MAP Medical Aid for Palestinians. This moog can be bidded at Soundgas with an image of it.

Adrian shares about the synthesizer, “I’m hoping we can raise a good amount from this. And we can all donate too. Every bit helps.” He also says this moog is his “main synth from our Portishead tours for over 10 years and has all the sounds I’ve made and used on tours.” He adds on, “These, like a lot of my sounds, are really simple and rely on mod wheel, pitch bend, filter movement, and context. I use a delay and reverb pedals on them too.” Some sounds that were featured with the synthesizer are “Machine Gun” which is a combination of a bass and a siren, “The Rip” which is a couple of variations he used, “We Carry On”, some theremin sounds used on different tunes, and “Chuck D”. Meanwhile, Portishead previously released their expanded version of their album in honor of their 25th Anniversary of Roseland NYC Live.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat



