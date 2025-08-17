PinkPantheress Shares New Chess-Themed Music Video For “Romeo”

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 17th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

PinkPantheress has just put out a captivating music video for her song “Romeo,” directed by Iris Luz. This release follows closely after her impressive first TV performance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, boosting her rising fame in the British anti-pop scene. Her distinctive sound and creative style are gaining more fans around the world.

In the video, PinkPantheress is part of a lively chess tournament in South London. She’s playing against Destin Conrad, who might also be her love interest, adding an interesting twist to the story. The match becomes a metaphor for thoughtful decisions and growing attraction between them. As things get intense, they turn into their chess roles—King and Queen—and lead life-size pieces in an exciting dance battle. This mix of strategy and spontaneous creativity ends with a suspenseful finish that keeps viewers guessing who will win this smart game full of feelings.

The song “Romeo” is a big hit from PinkPantheress’s second mixtape, “Fancy That.” Fans also love other songs like “Tonight,” “Stateside,” and the viral track “Illegal.” The music video for this song adds to her collection of work and highlights an important time in her growing career. Her recent live shows have been impressive; she made a memorable appearance at Glastonbury this summer and gave an amazing performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In October, PinkPantheress will begin her nearly sold-out tour around North America called “An Evening with PinkPantheress.” She’ll be playing at well-known locations in big cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Fans in the U.S. can enjoy listening to her “Fancy That” mixtape live during these shows. These eagerly awaited performances follow two successful nights she had at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in September. Each new show strengthens her reputation as a distinctive and captivating presence in the music world by thrilling audiences everywhere with her creative mix of music and visual art.