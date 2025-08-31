MTV Will Be Showing Music Videos Again For a Limited Time Ahead of the 2025 VMAs

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 31st, 2025 - 2:51 PM

MTV is bringing back music videos to its shows just ahead of the 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs). This change means MTV is returning to what it started with, focusing again on showing creative and interesting music videos. Consequence highlighted that MTV will choose a special lineup of these videos for fans to enjoy in the days before the VMAs. This move will please long-time viewers who recall when MTV first began, as well as new audiences interested in exploring or rediscovering this unique form of art.

MTV is bringing back music videos to reconnect with fans who remember when it was the go-to place for new songs and trends. By showcasing a few exciting and interesting music videos, MTV hopes to generate buzz ahead of the upcoming VMAs awards show. This temporary move nods to its past success while also giving up-and-coming artists important exposure in today’s competitive music scene. By featuring both well-known stars and newcomers, MTV aims to connect different generations of music lovers.

For people who watched MTV during its peak years, this project brings back fond memories of a time when music videos were hugely popular, shaping fashion, lifestyle, and how we enjoyed music. It takes us back to an era when waiting for a new video release was exciting. For younger viewers not as familiar with MTV’s history, it offers an interesting look at how the channel played a big part in changing both music and pop culture. This initiative highlights MTV’s role in introducing artists through visual storytelling that became key to the industry.

By doing so, MTV aims to connect with audiences of all ages by highlighting its lasting impact on entertainment today. The 2025 VMAs are expected to be amazing. MTV is bringing back music videos, celebrating its history and exploring new trends in music today and for the future. This mix of looking back and planning ahead highlights the channel’s lasting impact on music and entertainment.