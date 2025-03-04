Jay-Z Sues Anonymous Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault, Claims Allegations Were “False and Malicious”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 4th, 2025 - 7:01 PM

Rap mogul Shawn Carter, known as Jay-Z, recently filed a lawsuit against a woman who anonymously accused him and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at an MTV VMAs after party. Judge Rules That Jay-Z’s Accuser Can Stay Anonymous. The anonymous women filed the lawsuit late last year, but the accusations stemmed from 2000, when the alleged victim would’ve been 13 years old. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs Dismissed From Lawsuit Accusing Them of Alleged Drugging and Sexual Abuse In 2000



This February, the woman voluntarily withdrew the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she could not refile a lawsuit. She acknowledged that there were inconsistencies with her account in connection to the alleged assault according to NME.

As of March 3, Carter filed a lawsuit accusing the women and her legal team, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, of conspiracy and extortion for their “wildly horrific” claims. In one instance, Carter allegedly contacted the anonymous woman, who proceeded to say that her claims were false and felt pressure from her legal team to go with the story.

Carter’s lawsuit claims that:

“She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself – whom she met for the first time at a coffee shop in Houston on the day of her maliciously false NBC News interview – who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter to leverage a maximum payday.”

Tony Buzbee claimed that Carter’s legal team harassed the woman as an intimidation tactic to retract the story. Stating they “ harassed, threatened and harangued” for weeks on end. Allegedly they have also been caught paying people off to sue Buzbee’s firm.

Carter’s lawsuit states he will sue for malicious prosecution, defamation, and civil conspiracy. Jay-Z Issues Statement Denying Sexual Assault Allegations After Being Named In Lawsuit With Sean Diddy Combs. He is seeking $20 million supposedly for damage to his reputation, family, and loss of business, Roc Nation, in response to the allegations:

“The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed,” as stated.

