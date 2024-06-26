MTV News Pulls 30 Year Long Digital Archive

Home News Collin Herron June 26th, 2024 - 8:53 AM

MTV News has pulled its digital archive, making thousands of news stories, profiles, interviews, and other editorial features dating back to the 1996 no longer accessible on the web. Paramount Global, MTV’s parent company, shut down MTV News in May 2023 as part of a larger overall company layoff, according to Variety. A little over a year later, the site’s archive was unceremoniously taken offline with no advanced warning.

According to consequence.net, the decision was at least partially motivated by Paramount’s unwillingness to pay for E&O insurance and associated licensing costs in perpetuity. MTV news shut down last year. On mxdwn.com, the network’s entire news division is shutting down as part of massive layoffs across Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks that will hit 25% of their employees, as their Paramount+ streaming service rebrands to Paramount+ With Showtime.