Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Complete Final Televised Performance Together On MTV Unplugged

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have completed their final televised performance together on MTV Unplugged. In what was Lady Gaga’s first performance on MTV Unplugged and Tony Bennett’s second, his first being in 1994, the pair performed their songs “Love For Sale,” “Night and Day” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” from their album Love For Sale.

The duo performed three jazzy, romantic tunes from their 2021 collaboration album Love For Sale. Lady Gaga took the spotlight with her liveliness, as she glided around the piano-centered stage, sang with raw emotion and continually engaged in a call-response with Tony Bennett. Before their performance of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” she even asked Bennett’s wife for permission to sing the song with him.

The jazzy performance was filmed earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New York City. The episode premiered on MTV Unplugged on December 16. The Unplugged pairing was part of a partnership between ViacomCBS, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The new and expansive deal covers multiple projects across the global entertainment and content company’s portfolio, including CBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+. In 2022, Paramount+ is set to release a documentary, “The Lady and The Legend,” about Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s latest collaboration album.

Bennet and Gaga’s Love For Sale pays homage to Cole Porter, a late composer and songwriter who’s known for witty lyrics with scores found on Broadway and in film, through covers of his silky smooth tracks.

