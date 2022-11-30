Former MTV’s Headbangers Ball Host Ricki Rachtman Adds Five Live December Shows

Home News Federico Cardenas November 30th, 2022 - 9:08 PM

The TV and radio personality Riki Rachtman, known as the former host for MTV’s Headbangers Ball, has announced a new set of shows for his spoken word performance, “One Foot in the Gutter.” The new set of dates follows the one man show’s previous sold-out debut in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new lineup of five shows sees Rachtman performing from December 7 to December 11, with one show each day. The tour will kick off with a show at The Winchesters in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by another show in Columbus, Ohio. Then, the TV show host will proceed to perform in Flint, Michigan; Buffalo, New York; and then wrapping up with a show at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. See the full list of dates below.

12/7 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchesters

12/8 – Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

12/9 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

12/10 – Buffalo, NY @ The Rec Room

12/11 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

“One Foot in the Gutter” acts as Riki Rachtman’s way of telling his story as someone who has experienced much of the history of rock and metal up close. Between hosting Headbangers Ball and owning his own nightclub called the Cathouse, Rachtman has met and worked with legendary artists and bands ranging from Nirvana and Alice in Chains to Guns N’ Roses and David Bowie. Attendees of the spoken word event will be able to hear tales and true life fables from someone who has experienced it all in rock and metal.

Tickets for the tour have been made available here.

Riki Rachtman has previously been announced as a guest on Lamb of God’s 2023 Headbangers Boat Cruise, set to sail from October 31 to November 4, 2023.