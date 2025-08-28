White Reaper Shares Rad New Single & Video “Blue 42”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2025 - 2:42 PM

White Reaper are gearing up for their new album, Only Slightly Empty, which is due out on September 26, through their new label Blue Grape Music. Today, the band has shared their biting new single, “Blue 42.” Only Slightly Empty is packed with the crunchy guitars and undeniable hooks White Reaper are known for but the group has also ventured into grungier musical depths, as evidenced by tracks like “Blue 42,” which might be one of the heaviest songs they band has ever penned.

The previous singles, “Blink” and “Honestly” drew attention from the likes of Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, FLOODand other publications. Both song highlighted White Reaper‘s knack for crafting bright earworms but “Blue 42” dives headfirst into moodier riffs and melancholy melodies that will have listeners head-banging along in no time. As for the music video, each scene shows White Reaper performing the thunderous tune.

Only Slightly Empty finds White Reaper overcoming a tumultuous few years that ultimately resulted in their most anthemic and substantive work to date. After label upheaval, creative blocks, lineup changes, burnout and more issues, the group have created an airtight half hour of undeniably great rock & roll.

The album taps into the immediacy of White Reaper’s earlier work and applies to ambitious, widescreen songwriting. The record draws on elements of ’90s alternative and darker sounds without ever sacrificing the infectious power pop core that makes White Reaper so appealing.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister