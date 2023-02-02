Two Minutes to Late Night Gives Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort” a Folk-Rock Spin Featuring Members of Alkaline Trio, White Reaper and Murder By Death

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night have released a folk and rock version of Papa Roach‘s song ”Last Resort.” The lineup features Two Minutes to Late Night‘s host Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds teaming up with Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio), Ryan Hater (White Reaper), Dagan Thorgerson (Murder By Death) and actress Emma Zander.

Earlier today Two Minutes to Late Night went on Twitter to share their excitement about their latest cover of Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort.”

Finally, Nu-Metal your mom will love! Please enjoy “The Mamas and The Papa Roach” (aka a @paparoach cover in the style of The Mamas and The Papas.) We’re dedicating this one to our friend Brandon Dermer’s new film “I’m Totally Fine” out now on Hulu! https://t.co/D5WdxagUJf pic.twitter.com/ZibSh6lYMz — Two Minutes To Late Night (@2M2LN) February 2, 2023

As a whole, the instrumentation is wonderful by how the sound brings a lovely mix of fold and rock music. The vocals complements the musical vibe because Olds’s singing captures the feeling of being transported back to a different decade of music. Two Minutes to Late Night have done a great job their cover of “Last Resort” due to how everyone had brought back the grooviness on this piece.