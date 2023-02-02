mxdwn Music

Two Minutes to Late Night Gives Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort” a Folk-Rock Spin Featuring Members of Alkaline Trio, White Reaper and Murder By Death

February 2nd, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today the heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night  have released a  folk and rock version of Papa Roach‘s song ”Last Resort.” The lineup features  Two Minutes to Late Night‘s host Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds teaming up with  Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Dan Andriano (Alkaline Trio), Ryan Hater (White Reaper), Dagan Thorgerson (Murder By Death) and actress Emma Zander.

Earlier today Two Minutes to Late Night went on Twitter to share their excitement about their latest cover of Papa Roach’s ”Last Resort.”

As a whole, the instrumentation is wonderful by how the sound brings a lovely mix of fold and rock music. The vocals complements the musical vibe because Olds’s singing  captures the feeling of being transported back to a different decade of music. Two Minutes to Late Night have done a great job their cover of “Last Resort” due to how everyone had brought back the grooviness on this piece.

 

